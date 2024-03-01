Wordle today: Puzzle based on numbers! Check hints, clues and answer for March 1

Wordle today: February was an easy affair for Wordle players with fairly straightforward answers on most days. That said, there were a few tricky days. Fortunately, the first day of March is proving to be a simple day courtesy of an easy Wordle answer. It can be guessed easily by most players. However, players should know that they only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

To get it correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. You must think about the word keeping it in line with the hint and the clues for Wordle today provided below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

While today's Wordle puzzle does not have repeated letters, it does have a vowel, making it a tricky affair. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter F.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter Y.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is the number that comes after thirty-nine!

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution to Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 1

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for Wordle today, then it is right here!

The answer for Wordle today is FORTY. It refers to “the number equivalent to the product of four and ten,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on solving Wordle! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle.

