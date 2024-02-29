Wordle today: Leap year bonus! Check hints, clues and answer for February 29

Wordle today: With February set to end, it is time to look back at the Wordle answers of the month. February was an easy affair for Wordle players, with seldom tricky words. The developers of the game offered solutions such as DEVIL, SENSE, OFTEN, PRICE, BUILD, and MATCH. All of these words were common and were used in everyday conversations. However, we also saw some tricky answers such as TALON which could have easily led to a break in your winning streak. So, if you were expecting a real head-scratching puzzle on the last day of the month, then fortunately it is not the case!

To get it correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. You must think about the word keeping it in line with the hint and the clues for Wordle today provided below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

While today's Wordle puzzle does not have repeated letters, it contains as many as three vowels! This raises the difficulty bar and becomes a challenge. This means you will have to think harder to solve it! To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 985 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter I.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are three vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for likeness.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution to Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 29

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for Wordle today, then it is right here!

The answer for Wordle today is IMAGE. It refers to “a representation of the external form of a person or thing in art,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on solving Wordle! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle.

