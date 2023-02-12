 Hp 14 Dq0080nr Price in India(12 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 14 dq0080nr

    HP 14 dq0080nr

    HP 14 dq0080nr is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,587 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4020 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 dq0080nr from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 dq0080nr now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 12 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154655/heroimage/hp-14-dq0080nr-47x83ua-154655-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹47,587
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4020
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 14 Dq0080nr Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Display Details
    • 220 nits
    • Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Touch Micro-Edge BrightView 220 Nits 45% NTSC
    • 112 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 79 %
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • 324 x 225 x 17.9  mm
    • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
    • HP
    • 1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 14-dq0080nr (47X83UA)
    • Snowflake White
    Memory
    • 1
    • 2400 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 4 GB
    • 1*4 Gigabyte
    • 4 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • 720p
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel UHD
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4020
    • Intel Integrated SoC
    • 2
    • 1.1 Ghz
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Hp 14 Dq0080nr