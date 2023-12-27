 Hp 14 Em0026au (7n8c3pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop

HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop

HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P157725/heroimage/hp-14-em0026au-7n8c3pa-157725-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P157725/heroimage/hp-14-em0026au-7n8c3pa-157725-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
1/4 HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
2/4 HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/4 HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2"
View all Images 4/4 HP14-em0026AU(7N8C3PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3"
Key Specs
₹47,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹44,990 34% OFF
Buy Now

HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop in India is Rs. 47,990.  At Amazon, the HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

34% off

HP ProBook 445 G8 Laptop

HP ProBook 445 G8 Laptop/AMD Ryzen 7 5800U /8 GB RAM / 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD/Display 14" FHD IPS, Narrow Bezel, Anti-Glare/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 / Silver Grey / 1.37KG / 1 Year Warranty
₹68,207 ₹44,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
30% off

HP 14s Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 14 inches 35 6 cm FHD IPS Micro Edge Display AMD Radeon Graphics Alexa Win 11 Backlit KB Dual Speakers MSO 2021 1 46 Kg 14s fy1003AU Windows 11 Home

HP 14s, Ryzen 5-5500U 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14-inches (35.6 cm) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Alexa/Win 11/Backlit KB/Dual Speakers/MSO 2021/1.46 Kg, 14s- fy1003AU, Windows 11 Home
₹64,938 ₹45,490
Buy Now
8% off

HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Micro Edge Anti Glare Display Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Micro-Edge Anti-Glare Display Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Radeon Graphics/Windows 11/ Alexa Built-in/MS Office/B&O Audio/ 1.41kg/ Natural Silver)- 14-ec0036AU
₹59,999 ₹54,900
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp 14 Em0026au 7n8c3pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 84 %
  • 157 ppi
  • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC
  • 250 nits
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
General Information
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Natural Silver
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 323.7 x 215 x 17.9 mm
  • 14-em0026AU (7N8C3PA)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • HP
Memory
  • 5500 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.3
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • https://www.hp.com/in-en/shop/hp-laptop-14-em0026au-7n8c3pa.html
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Integrated SoC
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Hp Imagepad
  • Full-Size, , Soft Grey Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
22% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
20% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
9% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
8% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
10% OFF
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
39% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp 14 Em0026au 7n8c3pa Laptop