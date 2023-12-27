Hp 14 Em0026au (7n8c3pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP ProBook 445 G8 Laptop
HP ProBook 445 G8 Laptop/AMD Ryzen 7 5800U /8 GB RAM / 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD/Display 14" FHD IPS, Narrow Bezel, Anti-Glare/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 / Silver Grey / 1.37KG / 1 Year Warranty
The starting price for the HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop in India is Rs. 47,990. At Amazon, the HP 14 em0026AU 7N8C3PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,990. It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.