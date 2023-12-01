Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

In the fast-evolving world of smartphones, it gets very confusing to choose a good one. If you are confused too, then worry not - we have your back. We present here a list of Redmi smartphones that provide a wide range of choices catering to your budget and needs at the same time. We have made a list of 10 Redmi phones under 40000. From Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 12 5G, to Redmi Note 11, check out these 10 phones. Among the specific things that you should focus on are display, batteries, chips, camera, performance and design too, to an extent. Match them to your needs thereafter.

Redmi 10 Power:

The Redmi 10 Power stands out with its Power Black aesthetic. It packs 8GB of RAM and a generous 128GB storage. The 6.7-inch display offers an immersive experience, and its unlocked status makes it compatible with carriers worldwide. It comes with 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera set up and has a 5 MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 11 and has an amazing battery life of 6000 mAh.

Redmi 12 5G:

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It boasts a power-efficient 4nm architecture. The 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM contribute to seamless multitasking and ample storage. The 17.24cm FHD+ display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection delivers a stunning visual experience. The camera setup, including a 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP selfie camera, ensures impressive photography. A noteworthy feature is the 5000mAh battery with a 22.5W charger, emphasizing a long-lasting and fast charging experience.

Redmi 12C:

For those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, the Redmi 12C in Lavender Purple is an enticing option. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's equipped with the Mediatek Helio G85 processor, offering enhanced gaming capabilities. The 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating enhances durability. The 5000mAh battery, combined with a 10W charger, ensures longevity. Additionally, the dual-band Wi-Fi support enhances connectivity.

Redmi Note 11T 5G:

The Redmi Note 11T stands out with its Matte Black finish and robust specifications. The Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor powers this device, ensuring high-speed performance. The 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology enhances visual fluidity. The camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide sensor, promises high-resolution imaging. The 5000mAh battery supports 33W Pro fast charging, catering to the need for quick power-ups. With 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage, it provides ample space for data and applications.

Redmi Note 11:

The Redmi Note 11 in Space Black offers a balance between performance and affordability. The 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, complemented by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor with a 6nm architecture. The 50MP quad rear camera setup and 13MP front camera ensure versatile photography options. A substantial 5000mAh battery, coupled with a 33W Pro fast charger, keeps the device powered throughout the day. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB).

Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 boasts impressive features, including a powerful MediaTek Helio G36 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. What sets it apart is the option for up to 7GB of RAM, including 3GB of virtual RAM, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. The device offers ample storage with 64GB built-in, and the possibility of expanding it up to 1TB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, 400nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate promises vibrant visuals.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

This smartphone comes with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it caters to users seeking high-performance capabilities and extensive space for apps and media. The device features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals. The camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main lens supported by OIS, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP lens, while the front camera boasts 16MP for quality selfies. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor ensures efficient performance, and a 5000mAh lithium polymer battery powers the device.

Redmi 11 Prime

The Redmi 11 Prime comes in Peppy Purple design and a balanced set of features. The MediaTek Helio G99 6nm Octa-core processor ensures high performance and efficiency, with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB) strike a good balance for everyday use. The 90Hz FHD+ AdaptiveSync Display enhances the visual experience, and the 50MP AI Triple camera setup promises versatile photography options. A 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support ensures lasting power.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

This smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 6.67-inch Full HD+ display provides sharp and vibrant visuals. The camera setup is noteworthy, featuring a massive 200MP main lens, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP lens, along with a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor ensures flagship-level performance, and a 5000mAh battery keeps the device powered throughout the day.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro

This smartphone comes with the 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The device also offers a comprehensive camera setup with a 48MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. The inclusion of accessories such as a soft black cover, Bluetooth earpod, fitness bend, card reader, OTG, and more adds value to the package. The LCD display technology contributes to an immersive visual experience.

Now that you have seen the specs and what these Redmi smartphones have to offer, you should list exactly what your needs are and pick one accordingly. Under no circumstances should you go and buy the smartphone that you like in terms of just design. You must look at its performance, battery and camera capabilities too and see what is your most important requirement. Picking just the most expensive one is also something that needs to be looked at twice. After all, you may be paying a lot of money for features you have no intention of using.

Having said that, happy picking!