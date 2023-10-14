Hp 14s Fq0567au (6c0k9pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s fq0567AU 6C0K9PA Laptop HP 14s fq0567AU 6C0K9PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s fq0567AU 6C0K9PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s fq0567AU 6C0K9PA Laptop now with free delivery.