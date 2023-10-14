Hp 15s Eq2182au (6k7u2pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s eq2182AU 6K7U2PA Laptop HP 15s eq2182AU 6K7U2PA Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 49,985 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s eq2182AU 6K7U2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s eq2182AU 6K7U2PA Laptop now with free delivery.