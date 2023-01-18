 Hp 245 G8 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 245 G8

    HP 245 G8

    HP 245 G8 is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 245 G8 from HT Tech. Buy HP 245 G8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    DOS
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 24,990 M.R.P. ₹41,580
    HP 245 G8 Price in India

    HP 245 G8 price in India starts at Rs.25,990. The lowest price of HP 245 G8 is Rs.24,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Hp 245 G8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 250 nits
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 112 ppi
    • Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Narrow Bezel Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • HP
    • G8 (6E3Z1PA)
    • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
    • 1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • Black
    • DOS
    • 324 x 225.9 x 19.9  mm
    Memory
    • 2400 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Integrated Digital Microphones
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    • No
    • Full-Size Island-Style, Spill And Pick Resistant Keyboard
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Hp 245 G8