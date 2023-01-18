 Hp 255 G8 62y22pa Laptop 62y22pa Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop

    HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,890 in India with AMD Ryzen 3-3250U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹33,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Ryzen 3-3250U
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.74 Kg
    HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop 62Y22PA Price in India

    HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop 62Y22PA price in India starts at Rs.33,890. The lowest price of HP 255 G8 62Y22PA Laptop 62Y22PA is Rs.32,990 on amazon.in which is available in Dark ash silver colour.

    Hp 255 G8 62y22pa Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 41 W
    Display Details
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
    General Information
    • G8 62Y22PA
    • Dark ash silver
    • 358 x 199 x 24.2  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • HP
    • 1.74 Kg
    Memory
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 2400 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • integrated digital microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Radeon
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Ryzen 3-3250U
    • AMD
    • 3.4 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
    • Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad
    Ports
    • 2
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • SATA
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    Hp 255 G8 62y22pa Laptop