Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2056au (7s459pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop

HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7535U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹67,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7535U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.58 Kg weight
HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop in India is Rs. 67,990.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop in India is Rs. 67,990.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2056AU 7S459PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,500.  It comes in the following colors: Pale Rose Gold.

Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2056au 7s459pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16:10
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Diagonal WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 400 Nits 100% sRGB
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • 170 ppi
General Information
  • 13-be2056AU (7S459PA)
  • HP
  • 297.6 x 209 x 16.9 mm
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.58 Kg weight
  • Pale Rose Gold
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 3200
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p
  • Audio By B&O
  • HP Audio Boost
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • 6
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7535U
  • AMD Integrated SoC
Peripherals
  • HP Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support; Precision Touchpad Support
  • Full-Size, , Pale Rose Gold Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Icon
    Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2056au 7s459pa Laptop