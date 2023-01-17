 Hp Spectre X360 16 F1003tu (6h8w2pa) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA

    HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA

    HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA is a laptop, available price is Rs 135,799 in India with Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹135,799
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    3072 x 1920 Pixels
    Key Specs
    ₹135,799
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    HP Spectre X360 16-f1003TU (6H8W2PA) Price in India

    HP Spectre X360 16-f1003TU (6H8W2PA) price in India starts at Rs.135,799. The lowest price of HP Spectre X360 16-f1003TU (6H8W2PA) is Rs.133,499 on amazon.in which is available in Nightfall black colour.

    Hp Spectre X360 16 F1003tu 6h8w2pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 3072 x 1920 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 19 Hrs
    • 6 Cell
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • Diagonal, 3K+ (3072 x 1920), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, anti-reflection CorningÂ® GorillaÂ® Glass NBTâ„¢, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
    • 3072 x 1920 Pixels
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    General Information
    • 358 x 245.3 x 19.9  mm
    • Nightfall black
    Memory
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5 MP
    • Audio by B&O
    • integrated dual array digital microphones
    • Quad speakers
    • HP Audio Boost
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated SoC
    • 4.7 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support
    • Full-size, , nightfall black keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Spectre X360 16 F1003tu 6h8w2pa