Hp Spectre X360 16 F1003tu (6h8w2pa) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA is a laptop, available price is Rs 135,799 in India with Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA now with free delivery.