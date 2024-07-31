 Huawei Nova 12 Ultra - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Huawei Mobile Huawei Nova 12 Ultra

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra is a HarmonyOS phone, speculated price is Rs 55,290 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: 31 July 2024
Overview Specs Videos News
HuaweiNova12Ultra_Display_6.76inches(17.17cm)
HuaweiNova12Ultra_FrontCamera_60MP+8MP
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39497/heroimage/159858-v2-huawei-nova-12-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HuaweiNova12Ultra_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39497/heroimage/159858-v2-huawei-nova-12-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HuaweiNova12Ultra_3
1/4 HuaweiNova12Ultra_Display_6.76inches(17.17cm)
2/4 HuaweiNova12Ultra_FrontCamera_60MP+8MP"
3/4 HuaweiNova12Ultra_2"
View all Images 4/4 HuaweiNova12Ultra_3"
Key Specs
₹55,290 (speculated)
512 GB
6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
50 MP + 8 MP
60 MP + 8 MP
4600 mAh
HarmonyOS
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra in India is Rs. 55,290.  This is the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 1B.

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra

(512 GB Storage) - Blue, Smoky Gray, Obsidian Black
Upcoming

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 8 MP
  • 60 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • 4600 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 4600 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 100W: 60 % in 10 minutes
Design
  • 198 grams
  • Blue, Smoky Gray, Obsidian Black
  • 74.96 mm
  • 163.14 mm
  • 7.68 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 120 Hz
  • 1224 x 2776 pixels
  • 449 ppi
  • 88.87 %
  • 6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
  • 1B
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Front Camera
  • 60 MP + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
General
  • Huawei
  • HarmonyOS
  • July 31, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 50 MP + 8 MP Dual Primary Cameras
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Short Video Mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV
  • USB Type-C
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Maleoon 910 MP4
  • Octa core (2.62 GHz, Single core, TaiShan V120 + 2.15 GHz, Tri core, TaiShan V120 + 1.53 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 7 nm
  • HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Optical
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Competitors

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Green
OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Volcanic Black
33% OFF
IQOO 11 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Legend
₹44,999 ₹66,999
Buy Now
Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Iqoo 11 5g
OnePlus 11
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Titan Black

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra News

Huawei P60

Huawei P70 series to feature upgraded camera, new chipset! Enhancements to triple sales, says expert

29 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Huawei Nova 12 Ultra