 Huawei P20 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Huawei Phones Huawei P20 Pro

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Huawei P20 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P20 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32324/heroimage/126137-v5-huawei-p20-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32324/images/Design/126137-v5-huawei-p20-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32324/images/Design/126137-v5-huawei-p20-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32324/images/Design/126137-v5-huawei-p20-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32324/images/Design/126137-v5-huawei-p20-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹64,999
    128 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP
    24 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹64,999
    128 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Huawei P20 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 24 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    • 7360 x 4912 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 155 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Yes, IP67
    • Dust proof
    • 180 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    • 73.9 mm
    • Midnight Blue, Graphite Black
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 408 ppi
    • 19:9
    • 1080 x 2240 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with notch
    • OLED
    • 81.76 %
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • EMUI
    • May 3, 2018 (Official)
    • P20 Pro
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Huawei
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP12
    • HiSilicon Kirin 970
    • i7
    Smart TV Features
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • No
    • Up to 115 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Huawei P20 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei P20 Pro in India?

    Huawei P20 Pro price in India at 42,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P20 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Huawei P20 Pro?

    What is the Huawei P20 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei P20 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Huawei P20 Pro