 Huawei P9 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Huawei P9

Huawei P9 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P9 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P9 now with free delivery.
Overview Specs
Huawei P9 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 566 Hours(3G) / Up to 526 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F2.4
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • No
Design
  • 70.9 mm
  • 145 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 144 grams
  • 6.9 mm
  • Mystic Silver, Titanium Grey, Prestige Gold
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 424 ppi
  • 72.34 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Huawei
  • P9
  • EMUI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • August 17, 2016 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T880 MP4
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 955
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
Huawei P9 FAQs

What is the price of the Huawei P9 in India?

Huawei P9 price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 955; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P9?

How many colors are available in Huawei P9?

How long does the Huawei P9 last?

What is the Huawei P9 Battery Capacity?

Is Huawei P9 Waterproof?

View More

    Huawei P9