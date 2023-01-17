 Huawei P40 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei P40 Pro

    Huawei P40 Pro

    Huawei P40 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 104,990 in India with 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.86 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P40 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P40 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹104,990
    256 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.86 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Huawei P40 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 4200 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Super, 40W
    • Yes
    • 4200 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • 8200 x 6100 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost, Blush Gold
    • 158.2 mm
    • 72.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 209 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    Display
    • 441 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • OLED
    • 91.01 %
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1200 x 2640 pixels
    General
    • Huawei
    • P40 Pro
    • EMUI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 4, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G76 MP16
    • Octa core (2.86 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 40MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Huawei P40 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei P40 Pro in India?

    Huawei P40 Pro price in India at 68,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P40 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Huawei P40 Pro?

    What is the Huawei P40 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei P40 Pro Waterproof?

    Huawei P40 Pro