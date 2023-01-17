Huawei P40 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Huawei P40 Pro in India?
Huawei P40 Pro price in India at 68,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.
