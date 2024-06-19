 Huawei Enjoy 70 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Huawei Mobile Huawei Enjoy 70

Huawei Enjoy 70

Huawei Enjoy 70 is a HarmonyOS phone, speculated price is Rs 14,390 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 710A Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: 19 June 2024
Overview Specs Videos News
HuaweiEnjoy70_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
HuaweiEnjoy70_FrontCamera_8MP
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39501/heroimage/159864-v2-huawei-enjoy-70-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HuaweiEnjoy70_2
1/3 HuaweiEnjoy70_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
2/3 HuaweiEnjoy70_FrontCamera_8MP"
View all Images 3/3 HuaweiEnjoy70_2"
Key Specs
₹14,390 (speculated)
128 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 710A
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
HarmonyOS
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Huawei Enjoy 70 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Enjoy 70 in India is Rs. 14,390.  This is the Huawei Enjoy 70 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Huawei Enjoy 70

(128 GB Storage) - Emerald Green, Snowy White, Obsidian Black
Upcoming

Huawei Enjoy 70 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 22.5W
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Design
  • 8.9 mm
  • 207 grams
  • Emerald Green, Snowy White, Obsidian Black
  • 77.7 mm
  • 168.3 mm
Display
  • TFT LCD
  • 20:9
  • 16M
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 260 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 84.12 %
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP Front Camera
General
  • Huawei
  • HarmonyOS
  • June 19, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G51 MP4
  • 14 nm
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Sensors
  • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Huawei Enjoy 70 Competitors

Moto G34
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Black
₹13,240
Check Details
Huawei Enjoy 70 Moto G34
Infinix Zero 30 4G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Sunset Gold
₹15,790
Check Details
Huawei Enjoy 70 Infinix Zero 30 4g
Honor Play 8T
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Black
₹12,390
Check Details
Huawei Enjoy 70 Honor Play 8t
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Huawei Enjoy 70 News

Huawei P60

Huawei P70 series to feature upgraded camera, new chipset! Enhancements to triple sales, says expert

29 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Huawei Enjoy 70