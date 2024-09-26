 Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro

Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro is a HarmonyOS phone, speculated price is Rs 17,090 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 26 September 2024
Key Specs
₹17,090 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
HarmonyOS
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro in India is Rs. 17,090.  This is the Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Emerald Green, Snowy White, Obsidian Black
Upcoming

Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 40W: 62 % in 30 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • 163.3 mm
  • 74.7 mm
  • 199 grams
  • Emerald Green, Snowy White, Obsidian Black
Display
  • 16M
  • 391 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.85 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 1080 x 2388 pixels
  • 20:9
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP Front Camera
General
  • HarmonyOS
  • Huawei
  • September 26, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 108 MP + 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MKV, MP4, WebM
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MID, MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MKV, MP4, WebM
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 610
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
Storage
  • 128 GB
    Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro