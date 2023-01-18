 Hyve Pryme Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Hyve Pryme

    Hyve Pryme

    Hyve Pryme is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hyve Pryme from HT Tech. Buy Hyve Pryme now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Hyve Pryme Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 79.9 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 154.8 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Gold
    Display
    • 386 ppi
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 72.25 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Hyve
    • Pryme
    • December 5, 2016 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6797
    • Mali-T880 MP4
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Back
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • 32 GB
    Hyve Pryme FAQs

    What is the price of the Hyve Pryme in India?

    Hyve Pryme price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6797; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Hyve Pryme?

    How many colors are available in Hyve Pryme?

    How long does the Hyve Pryme last?

    What is the Hyve Pryme Battery Capacity?

    Is Hyve Pryme Waterproof?

    Hyve Pryme