Hyve Pryme Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Hyve Pryme Hyve Pryme is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hyve Pryme from HT Tech. Buy Hyve Pryme now with free delivery.