 Hyve Storm Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Hyve Storm

    Hyve Storm is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hyve Storm from HT Tech. Buy Hyve Storm now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Hyve Storm Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 240 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • ISO-CELL
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • 71.4 mm
    • Snow White, Mystic Grey
    • 142.5 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 67.58 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Storm
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Hyve
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • June 22, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Hyve Storm FAQs

    What is the price of the Hyve Storm in India?

    Hyve Storm price in India at 5,698 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Hyve Storm?

    How many colors are available in Hyve Storm?

    How long does the Hyve Storm last?

    What is the Hyve Storm Battery Capacity?

    Is Hyve Storm Waterproof?

    Hyve Storm