Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/128 Mb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop now with free delivery.