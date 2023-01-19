 Infinix Note 12 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Note 12 5G

    Infinix Note 12 5G

    Infinix Note 12 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 12 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 12 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37909/heroimage/151530-v2-infinix-note-12-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37909/images/Design/151530-v2-infinix-note-12-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37909/images/Design/151530-v2-infinix-note-12-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37909/images/Design/151530-v2-infinix-note-12-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37909/images/Design/151530-v2-infinix-note-12-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,955 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Note 12 5G Price in India

    Infinix Note 12 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 12 5G is Rs.15,955 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 12 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 12 5G is Rs.15,955 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 12 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 94 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.6
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 164.6 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 186 grams
    • Force Black, Force White
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • 92 %
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 85.62 %
    • 700 nits
    • AMOLED
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    General
    • July 14, 2022 (Official)
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    • Note 12 5G
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Note 12 5g