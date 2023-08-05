 Infinix Note 7 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 7 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 7 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹11,499
64 GB
6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Infinix Note 7 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
  • 02h 27m 02s
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.79
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • F2.0
Design
  • 173.4 mm
  • 207 grams
  • 8.75 mm
  • 79 mm
  • Forest Green, Bolivia Blue, Aether Black
Display
  • 83.86 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
  • 720 x 1640 pixels
  • 91.5 %
  • 20.5:9
  • 258 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • September 16, 2020 (Official)
  • Infinix
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Note 7
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • XOS
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.971 W/kg, Body: 0.919 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G70
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • LPDDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 19.0 s
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 48 + 2 + 2
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Note 7 FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Note 7 in India?

Infinix Note 7 price in India at 11,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 7?

How many colors are available in Infinix Note 7?

What is the Infinix Note 7 Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Note 7 Waterproof?

View More

    Infinix Note 7