 Infinix Smart 8 Hd - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 8 HD from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 8 HD now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 25 January 2024
Key Specs
₹6,299
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T606
13 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
3 GB
₹6,299 21% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 HD Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India is Rs. 6,299.  At Amazon, the Infinix Smart 8 HD can be purchased for Rs. 6,299.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 HD base model with 3 GB RAM and ...Read More

Infinix Smart 8 4G (Galaxy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | up to 8 GB of RAM

Infinix Smart 8 4G (Galaxy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | up to 8 GB of RAM (4 GB + 4 GB Virtual) | 90 Hz Punch-hole Display | 50MP Dual Camera with Quad-LED Ring Flash | Helio G36 Mediatek Processor
₹8,999 ₹7,199
Infinix Smart 8 Hd Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 13 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • Unisoc T606
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Short Video Mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
Design
  • 75.6 mm
  • Timber Black, Shinny Gold, Galaxy White, Crystal Green
  • 8.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 184 grams
  • 163.6 mm
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 85.03 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android Go
  • Android v13
  • Infinix
  • December 13, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Unisoc T606
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Infinix Smart 8 HD News

Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 review: Awe-inspiring design with 'Magic Ring' at a pocket-friendly price

25 Jan 2024
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

27 Dec 2023
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone

27 Dec 2023
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD set to launch soon; to feature new 'Magic Ring' notch

28 Nov 2023
Infinix GT 10 Pro

Nothing Phone 2-look alike, Infinix GT 10 Pro may get a MASSIVE 7000mAh battery!

20 Jul 2023
Infinix HOT 30i

Launched! Check Infinix HOT 30i price, specs and features

03 Apr 2023
Mobiles News

    Infinix Smart 8 Hd