 Infinix Smart 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart 5

    Infinix Smart 5 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 5 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,199
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Infinix Smart 5 Price in India

    Infinix Smart 5 price in India starts at Rs.7,199. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 5 is Rs.7,499 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 53.4 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 53.4 Hours(4G)
    • 03h 32m 42s
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
    • 77.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 207 grams
    • 171.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 20.5:9
    • 82.66 %
    • 90.6 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 440 nits
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    General
    • No
    • February 11, 2021 (Official)
    • Smart 5
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • Android Go
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.246 W/kg, Body: 0.562 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 72.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • No
    • eMMC 5.1
    Infinix Smart 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 5 in India?

    Infinix Smart 5 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 5?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 5?

    What is the Infinix Smart 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Infinix Smart 5