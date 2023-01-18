Infinix Smart 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Smart 5 Infinix Smart 5 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 5 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 5 now with free delivery.