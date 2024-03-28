Infinix Smart 8 Plus review: Budget-friendly elegance with some compromises

Infinix Smart 8 Plus review: Infinix has recently introduced another phone in its Smart Series lineup - the Infinix Smart 8 Plus. The point to note at the outset is that this smartphone packs features typically found in higher-end handsets. This this budget device boasts a 50MP dual AI camera, a unique magic ring with a dynamic expandable notch feature, a vibrant 6.6-inch LCD screen sporting a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a long-lasting 6,000 mAh battery. But amidst its promising specifications, does the Infinix Smart 8 Plus truly stand out as the top choice for budget-conscious consumers in the Rs. 10000 price bracket? Let's find out in our comprehensive review of the Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Review: Design

I like the design of the Infinix Smart 8 Plus. It has this cool timber texture that doesn't get smudged up with fingerprints easily. The frame matches the colour of the phone, which gives it a nice overall appearance. But the Shiny Gold colour might be a bit too flashy for some people. On the other hand, the smartphone has volume and power buttons on the right side, as well as a fingerprint sensor that effortlessly unlocks the phone. At the bottom of the phone, there is a type-c charging connector, a speaker drill, and a microphone jack.

One thing that caught my eye is the camera setup. Even though the camera sensors aren't huge, the camera rings are massive, taking up a big chunk of space on the back of the phone. They even have a Quad-LED ring flash, which is basically four LED flashes arranged in a big circle. This design seems to be inspired by the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If they had chosen differently, the camera module could have been much smaller even with the iPhone inspiration. Usually, entry-level phones aren't very sturdy and can feel heavy, but the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is different. It's made of a material called Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), which keeps it light at 204 grams and 75.7 mm thick. It feels comfortable to hold and surprisingly solid. Overall, the build quality is impressive considering its price.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Review: Display

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 units, not to mention the added protection of NEG glass. However, I did notice that despite its impressive specs, the display does have its limitations. While indoors, it offers a smooth and bright viewing experience, perfect for binge-watching my favourite shows. Yet, when I took it outdoors, especially in daylight, the struggle was real. The display didn't quite hold up, making it difficult to use on the move.

That being said, the colours it produces are decent, and the volume is satisfactory for my content consumption needs. One gripe I have is with the viewing angles, which could definitely be improved for a more immersive experience.

One neat feature that I found useful is the Magic Ring. It's a handy tool that displays essential information like battery percentage and call duration, adding a touch of convenience to the overall user experience.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Review: Performance and Battery Life

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers a mixed bag when it comes to performance and software. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio G36 chipset and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM+2GB virtual RAM that can be increased further. However, I noticed some stuttering when attempting to juggle multiple apps simultaneously, which was a bit disappointing. Gaming performance, especially with heavy titles like BGMI, left much to be desired due to noticeable lagging issues. However, lighter games such as Candy Crush and Subway Surfers ran smoothly.

On the software front, the device runs on XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go. The interface is user-friendly and relatively clean. Thankfully, it's not inundated with unnecessary pre-installed apps, with only essential Google and Infinix apps onboard.

Moving on to battery life, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus impresses with its hefty 6,000 mAh battery. With moderate usage, I easily managed to squeeze out a full day on a single charge, even with activities like streaming videos and scrolling through social media. However, the downside is the lack of fast charging support, with the 18W charging taking more than two hours to recharge the battery from zero to full.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Review: Camera

Upon first glance, the camera setup of the Infinix Smart 8 Plus instantly brings to mind the sleek design of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite resembling a triple camera arrangement, the reality is that it boasts a dual 50MP AI rear camera complemented by a Quad-LED ring flash. For selfies, it features an 8MP front camera. Packed with a plethora of functionalities including 50MP Mode, Video, AR Shot, AI Cam, Portrait Mode, HDR, Slow Motion, and Bokeh Effect Control, the camera department seems promising.

In my experience, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus gets quite a bit right. In well-lit conditions, it manages to capture shots with vibrant colours and generally pleasing results. However, there's a tendency for colours to appear somewhat oversaturated, occasionally giving images a slightly artificial look. Moreover, while the rear camera performs admirably, the selfie camera could certainly have been improved.

Nevertheless, considering its affordability, priced under Rs. 10,000, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus delivers satisfactory results and competes well with other smartphones in its category.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Review: Verdict

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus strikes a balance between style and affordability, making it a viable option for budget-conscious smartphone shoppers. While its overall performance meets expectations given its price point, there are some areas that could have been improved. Charging speeds are notably slow, and the camera capabilities leave room for enhancement.

That said, if you're considering alternatives, the Realme Narzo N53, Motorola G24 Power, or Poco M3 offer compelling options to explore. However, if you're drawn to a larger display and vibrant aesthetics, the Infinix 8 Plus might still be your best bet within this price range.