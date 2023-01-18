 Infinix Smart 6 Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart 6 HD

    Infinix Smart 6 HD is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 6 HD from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 6 HD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,799
    32 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹6,799
    32 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Infinix Smart 6 HD Price in India

    Infinix Smart 6 HD price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 6 HD is Rs.7,380 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 6 Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 39.3 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 39.3 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 59m 24s
    • No
    • Up to 1449 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 1449 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • Force Black, Origin Blue, Aqua Sky
    • Back: Plastic
    • 165.4 mm
    • 9 mm
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 90.66 %
    • 500 nits
    • Yes
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 83.23 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 266 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Infinix
    • Smart 6 HD
    • Android Go
    • No
    • August 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 32.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 2 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infinix Smart 6 Hd