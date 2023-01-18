Infinix Smart 6 Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Infinix Smart 6 HD is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 6 HD from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 6 HD now with free delivery.