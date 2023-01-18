Realme C21y Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) realme C21Y
(Renewed) realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage), Medium
₹7,390
₹9,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme C21Y price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C21Y is Rs.7,390 on amazon.in.
Realme C21Y price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C21Y is Rs.7,390 on amazon.in.