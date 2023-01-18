Realme C21y Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C21Y Realme C21Y is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C21Y from HT Tech. Buy Realme C21Y now with free delivery.