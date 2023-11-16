 Infinix Smart 8 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
Unisoc T606
16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
12 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
3 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Smart 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Infinix Smart 8

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Infinix Smart 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 12 MP
  • 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
  • Unisoc T606
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • 4616 x 3463 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 164 mm
  • 9 mm
  • 76 mm
Display
  • 86.69 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 264 ppi
  • 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • February 1, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Infinix
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Unisoc T606
  • 12 nm
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Infinix Smart 8