Infinix Smart 8 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Infinix Smart 8 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Processor Unisoc T606 Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, Quad LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 4616 x 3463 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1280x720 @ 30 fps Design Height 164 mm

Thickness 9 mm

Width 76 mm Display Screen to Body Ratio (calculated) 86.69 %

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 264 ppi

Screen Size 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date February 1, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Infinix Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Unisoc T606

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 3 GB

CPU Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G57 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

