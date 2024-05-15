 Infinix Smart 8 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Infinix Smart 8 Pro

Infinix Smart 8 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,090 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 15 May 2024
Key Specs
₹9,090 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Infinix Smart 8 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 Pro in India is Rs. 9,090.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 Pro base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Galaxy ...Read More

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Upcoming

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Design
  • 163.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.5 mm
  • Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue
  • 75.6 mm
  • 189 grams
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 90.8 %
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 85.03 %
Front Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • Android v13
  • Infinix
  • May 15, 2024 (Expected)
  • XOS
Main Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Ring LED
  • Dual
  • 50 MP f/1.85, Primary Camera 0.08 MP f/2.4
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Short Video Mode
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G36
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Side
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Infinix Smart 8 Pro