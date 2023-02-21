 Lava Yuva 2 Pro Price in India (21, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Lava Mobile Lava Yuva 2 Pro

    Lava Yuva 2 Pro

    Lava Yuva 2 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Yuva 2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Lava Yuva 2 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 21 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38699/heroimage/154919-v1-lava-yuva-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Lava Yuva 2 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Lava
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • Yuva 2 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 17, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Lava Yuva 2 Pro