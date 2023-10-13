Infinix Hot 40 Price in India (13 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 40 Infinix Hot 40 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Hot 40 Full Specifications

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand Infinix

Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A77 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus MT6889Z

Fabrication 7 nm

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

