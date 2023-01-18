 Intex Cloud 3g Candy Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Cloud 3G Candy

    Intex Cloud 3G Candy

    Intex Cloud 3G Candy is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud 3G Candy from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud 3G Candy now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27355/heroimage/intex-cloud-3g-candy-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27355/images/Design/intex-cloud-3g-candy-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,799
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹2,799
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud 3g Candy Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 10.1 mm
    • 63.3 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 122.5 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 58.67 %
    • LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 7, 2016 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Cloud 3G Candy
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 256 MB
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Cloud 3g Candy FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud 3G Candy in India?

    Intex Cloud 3G Candy price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud 3G Candy?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud 3G Candy?

    How long does the Intex Cloud 3G Candy last?

    What is the Intex Cloud 3G Candy Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud 3G Candy Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Cloud 3g Candy