Intex Cloud 3g Candy Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Cloud 3G Candy Intex Cloud 3G Candy is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud 3G Candy from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud 3G Candy now with free delivery.