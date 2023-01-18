 Intex Aqua Classic Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Classic

    Intex Aqua Classic is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,039 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Classic from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Classic now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Classic Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2100 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2100 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    • F2.8
    • No
    Design
    • 145.5 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 160 grams
    • Grey, White, Champagne
    • 72.6 mm
    Display
    • 65.09 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Classic
    • June 30, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 4 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Classic FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Classic in India?

    Intex Aqua Classic price in India at 4,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Classic?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Classic?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Classic last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Classic Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Classic Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Classic