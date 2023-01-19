 Karbonn K7 Power Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K7 Power

    Karbonn K7 Power is a phone, available price is Rs 1,150 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K7 Power from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K7 Power now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,150
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2700 mAh
    Key Specs
    Karbonn K7 Power Price in India

    Karbonn K7 Power price in India starts at Rs.1,150. The lowest price of Karbonn K7 Power is Rs.1,100 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K7 Power Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • December 5, 2017 (Official)
    • K7 Power
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn K7 Power FAQs

    Karbonn K7 Power