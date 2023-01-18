Karbonn Kx6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn KX6 1.8Inch Display with 2500mAh Battery Upto 32gb Expandable Memory | Pack of 1 | Grey
Karbonn KX6 1.8Inch Display with 2500mAh Battery Upto 32gb Expandable Memory | Pack of 1 | Grey
₹1,190
₹1,440
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Karbonn KX6 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Karbonn KX6 is Rs.1,190 on amazon.in.
Karbonn KX6 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Karbonn KX6 is Rs.1,190 on amazon.in.