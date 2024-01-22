Icon
5 Best Affordable Laptops: Get up to 41% off on leading brands such as MSI, Lenovo and more

5 Best Affordable Laptops: Get up to 41% off on leading brands such as MSI, Lenovo and more

Looking for a high quality laptop? Check out these 5 best affordable laptops, which range from MSI to HP. Find your ultimate computing partner with amazing features.

By: HT TECH
Jan 22 2024
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
Check these top 5 best affordable laptops, offering top-notch features from leading brands like MSI, Lenovo, and Acer. (Pexels)

Looking for a top-notch laptop without breaking the bank? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Finding a high-quality yet affordable laptop is easier than you think. We've compiled a list of the best affordable laptops that offer powerful features from popular brands like MSI, Lenovo, and Acer. Whether you're a student, who needs a laptop for basic tasks, or someone who just wants something that won't cost a fortune, these affordable options are perfect. You can use them for watching your favorite shows, browsing the web, staying connected on social media, and even creating presentations - you can do absolutely everything on them except the tasks that require really heavy resources. Plus, they make it easy to keep your important files and data safe.

With so many options out there, choosing the right laptop can be overwhelming. To make it simple, we've narrowed it down to the 5 best affordable laptops that not only come with a reasonable price tag but also pack incredible features to enhance your computing experience.

5 Key Features To Consider While Purchasing a Laptop:

1. Processor: For smooth everyday activities, choose a laptop with a good processor, such as an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3.

2. RAM: Choose at least 4GB of RAM or more for greater multitasking capabilities, ensuring that your laptop can run many programmes at the same time.

3. Storage: Choose between HDDs and SSDs based on your needs. SSDs offer faster performance but may have less storage capacity than HDDs.

4. Display: Test the display size and resolution to find which works best for you. In this price range, a 14 or 15.6-inch screen with at least 1366x768 resolution is expected.

5. Build Quality: Take into account the build material and overall build quality to ensure durability.

1. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i3 Laptop

B0C9JDJ5LS-1

The first on this list of 5 best affordable laptops is the MSI Modern 15, an affordable laptop with the trusted quality of MSI. Known for their high-end laptops, MSI also provides budget-friendly options. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB SSD, offering ample and secure storage for your data and documents.

Equipped with an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and Intel UHD graphics, this laptop ensures both speed and high-quality visuals, enhancing your overall computing experience. The laptop features an innovative 180-degree lay-flat and Flip-n-Share function for easy screen sharing, promoting a more productive workspace with just one click. Additionally, make the most of the MSI Center Pro, a feature that optimizes system modes and resources, enabling more efficient multitasking. Elevate your computing experience with the MSI Modern 15, striking a balance between affordability, performance, and innovation.

Specifications
Processor11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4
RAM‎8 GB DDR4
Hard Disk1 GB
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics

2. JioBook 11 (2023)

B0CCDRPGD8-2

The next on this list of 5 best affordable laptops is the JioBook 11 (2023), a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for an improved multimedia experience. This device features a remarkable 11.60-inch HD anti-glare 60Hz screen with a clear resolution of 1366x768, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience. Weighing only 990g, it's a portable companion perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Enjoy high-quality audio with the stereo speakers accompanying the JioBook 11. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a robust octa-core MediaTek MT8788 CPU clocked at 2.0GHz and a Mali G72 GPU, ensuring smooth performance. The fan-less design adds to the device's efficiency and quiet operation.

In terms of memory, the JioBook 11 comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, expandable up to 256GB through the microSD card slot. Running on JioOS, the laptop ensures a user-friendly interface and seamless operation. The 4000mAh battery promises over eight hours of usage on a single charge, providing reliability for extended use. Stay effortlessly connected with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a mini-HDMI port. Additionally, the laptop features a 2MP front camera for convenient video calls. The JioBook 11 is designed to meet your multimedia needs with style and convenience.

Specifications
ProcessorOcta-core MediaTek MT8788
RAM‎4 GB DDR4
Hard Disk64GB eMMC storage
Battery4000mAh

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

B0CD4BQ4SF-3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 with a strong 4.1 GHz clock speed, ensuring smooth multitasking and faster overall performance. Running on Windows 10 Home, the 15.60-inch display with a clear resolution of 1920x1080 pixels provides an immersive visual experience.

With a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, the IdeaPad Slim 3 offers efficient and responsive computing. The laptop comes with a spacious 512GB SSD storage, providing ample space for your files and applications. Experience extended usage with the laptop's robust battery life, lasting up to 10 hours, reducing the need for frequent charging. The anti-glare screen helps protect your eyes during prolonged use.Stay socially connected with the excellent connectivity options of the IdeaPad Slim 3, making it easy to communicate. This laptop is designed to deliver reliable performance and convenience for your computing needs.

Specifications
ProcessorIntel Core i3
RAM8GB DDR4
Hard Disk512GB
Display15.60-inch

4. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 laptop

B0CHWC5GGP-4

The second-last on this list of 5 best affordable laptops is the Acer Aspire 3 Laptop, a device designed to boost your productivity. This laptop comes with Windows 11, offering a user-friendly interface for seamless and organized work. Powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, it ensures both smooth performance and stunning visual quality.

The Acer Aspire 3 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The high-brightness, anti-glare screen not only delivers clear and crisp images but also protects your eyes from harmful blue light, reducing strain during extended use.

Equipped with 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, this laptop enables smooth multitasking and faster data access. Additional features include Acer TNR Solution, Acer Purified Voice, USB 3.2 Reversible Type-C Connector, and more, enhancing your overall computing experience. The Acer Aspire 3 is built to provide efficiency, visual quality, and added features for an improved computing experience.

Specifications
ProcessorAMD ‎Ryzen 3
RAM8GB
SSD512GB
Display15.6-inch

5. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 2-in-1 Laptop

B0BNVVVPHG-5

The HP Chromebook x360, an Intel Celeron N4120 2-in-1 laptop that combines the features of two devices into one powerful model. This laptop boasts a 14-inch display with HD touch technology for a seamless and clear working experience, making it one of the best affordable laptops.

One standout feature is its support for Android apps, allowing you to easily work on documents and presentations. The built-in Google Assistant adds convenience, letting you control your laptop through voice commands for efficient task completion. Enjoy remarkable battery life lasting up to 12 hours, providing extended usage without constant recharging.

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and 4GB RAM, this laptop delivers optimal performance for your computing needs. Experience the best of both worlds with the HP Chromebook x360 – a versatile and feature-rich 2-in-1 laptop designed to enhance productivity and provide a delightful user experience.

 

Specifications
ProcessorIntel ‎Celeron N4020
RAM4GB
Hard Disk64GB
Display14-inch
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i3 Laptop512GB SSDIntel UHD graphics180-degree lay-flat and Flip-n-Share function
JioBook 11 (2023)11.60-inch HD anti-glare 60Hz screen4000mAh batteryOcta-core MediaTek MT8788 processor
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 311th Gen Intel Core i5 processor512GB SSD storage15.60-inch display
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 laptop15.6-inch FHD displayAMD Radeon Graphics512GB SSD
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 2-in-1 LaptopBuilt-in Google AssistantHD touch technology2-in-1 laptop

