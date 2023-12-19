Icon
10 best 2-in-1 laptops: From Lenovo to Dell, check out the benefits

Looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops? Check all from top brands such as Dell, Lenovo, Asus, more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 18:24 IST
Looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops? Check all from top brands such as Dell, Lenovo, Asus, more. (Amazon)

10 best 2-in-1 laptops: A creative mind requires innovative devices to unleash its strength and show the world its strengths. For such creative individuals, owning a 2-in-1 laptop can come as a massive advantage in terms of flexibility, innovation, accessibility, features, and more. Having a device that can work as a laptop and a tablet can be beneficial in terms of accessibility as well as cost saving. With such devices, users will not have to buy separate devices when they can get one single device with dual functionalities at the price of one. Sounds amazing right? If you are looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops available in the market, then worry not because we have curated the list the 10 best 2-in-1 laptops to help you pick the one that suits you most. But first, know what you should look for in a 2-in-1 laptop.

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (2021) Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 14 inches FHD LED IPS Touch 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office H&S/1 Year McAfee/Silver/1.5 Kg), TP470EA-EC301WS Get Price
HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 5 13.3 inches 2-in-1 FHD Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/512GB/Windows 10 Home/Vega 8 Graphics/MS Office/Nightfall Black/1.3 kg), 13-ar0118au Get Price
Lenovo ThinkBook Yoga 14s Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS 300 nits 100% sRGB Dolby Vision 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Active Pen/1.50 kg), 20WEA01GIH Get Price
Microsoft Surface Pro8-13 Touch Screen -Intel i7/16GB RAM /256 SSD SC English Windows 11 Graphite (Black, Medium, 8PV-00029) + Black Type Cover Free, WiFi 6 for Ultra-Fast Bandwidth, Bluetooth ₹ 145,038
HP Spectre x360, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7,16GB RAM/512GB SSD 13.5 inch(34.3cm) OLED,3K2K, Anti-Reflection,Corning Gorilla Glass, Eye Safe Display/Alexa/Win 11/5MP IR Camera/B&O/FPR/Pen,ef0053TU ₹ 131,680
Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 13.3" (33.78cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/Backlit/Digital Pen/3Yr Warranty/Abyss Blue/Fabric Surface/1.3Kg), 82ND00DNIN Get Price
Dell New Inspiron 5410 2In1 Laptop Intel I3-1125G4, 8Gb, 256Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Mso'21, 14 Inches (35.56 Cms) Touch Fhd 60Hz Display, Platinum Silver Color, Fpr + Backlit Kb (D560725Win9Se), 1.5Kgs Get Price
Dell 14 (2021) Intel i3-1125G4 14 inches FHD Display 2 in 1 Touch Screen Laptop (8Gb RAM, 256Gb SSD, Windows 10 + MSO, Backlit KB + FPR, Silver Color (Inspiron 5410, D560563WIN9S), 1.5Kg) Get Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.5Kg),82HS018XIN ₹ 94,999
HP Pavilion x360, 12th Gen Intel Core i5,16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14-inch(35.6 cm) FHD, Multitouch, Micro-Edge Display/Alexa/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/5MP Camera/B&O/FPR/Backlit KB/Pen/MSO,14-ek0072TU ₹ 75,990
Hide List

Benefits of owning a 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop provides multiple configurations in a single device as it can be used in multiple ways. Most importantly, this gives users the flexibility to use the device however they like.

It has a compact design and they are usually lightweight which enables users to carry them anywhere they want without worrying about the laptop being heavy.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

As 2-in-1 laptops are built with a mobile focus, therefore, they have a longer battery life than normal laptops.

They include various input methods such as touchscreen, keypad, digital pen, trackpad, etc, making it more flexible.

These were some of the benefits, however, when buying a 2-in-1 laptop, make sure to thoroughly go through the device specifications and features such as processed used, battery size, graphics, etc, to buy something which fulfils your requirements.

Best 2-in-1 laptops

Asus VivoBook Flip 14:

B09RPDHHR8-1

If you are looking for a stylish and feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop then this model can be the right if for you as it has various functionalities to offer. The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 features a 14-inch FHD full-touch display with 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 250nits of peak brightness. For powerful performance and creativity, the laptop is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a base speed of 3.0 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.1 GHz.

In terms of storage, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB internal storage to keep all your apps, files, games, and more. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop is powered by an Intel UHD graphics card which ensures vibrant colors. Now, to work for hours, it is backed by a 42WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery which offers up to 6 hours battery life. It also features a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support, a 720p HD web camera, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in 2W stereo speakers with Analog Microphone.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 42 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

HP Envy x360:

 

B081H3XP3K-2

Second on this list of 10 best 2-in-1 laptops is the HP Envy x360. HP laptops are widely considered in terms of performance and their lasting experience. One such laptop is the HP Envy x360 which could come as part of the best 2-in-1 laptop. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD Touch IPS IMAX touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass, micro-edge, 250 nits peak brightness and more. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop is equipped with an AMD Radeon graphic card. It features Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, MS Office Home and Student 2019.

 

In terms of performance, the HP Envy x360 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core processor coupled with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It also features a fingerprint reader, HP Sure View, a Webcam Kill Switch, an Inking Pen, B&O Play Audio, Bluetooth, and more. In terms of long hours performance, it features ‎a 53 Watt Hours battery and 4-cell Li-ion Fast charge.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 53 Watt Hour
Processor:  AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core processorGraphics: AMD Radeon graphic
RAM: 8GBStorage: 512GB

Lenovo ThinkBook Yoga 14s:

 

B09BVFKWFS-3

It is a stylish 2-in-1 laptop which comes with a lightweight design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you access the power in four flexible modes: laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga features a 14-inch FHD display with Corning Glass Touch and Dolby Vision. The laptop comes with smarter technology, to make your job easier. It features Modern Standby, the laptop wakes in one second and connects in one more. Its smart pen activates one of two useful apps—touch it to the display in standby mode to open a note-taking app, or pick it up when logged in to open the Windows Ink workspace.

For performance, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For a great viewing experience, the laptop features Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop offers up to ‎8.4 Hours of battery life with a 60 WHr battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 60 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8GBStorage: 512GB

Microsoft Surface Pro 8:

 

B09Q64QBLF-4

The Microsoft laptop comes with some unique features which make it one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. The laptop cum tablet features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Colour. It provides remarkable picture quality with Dolby Vision. The Surface Pro is built on the Intel Evo which improves the laptop's performance, graphics, and battery.

For performance, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 256 SSD storage. The laptop features two USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6 for ultra-fast bandwidth, and a dedicated charging port. The Surface Pro 8 comes with Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 and Microsoft Surface Pro Signature keyboard. The keyboard has mechanical backlit keys and optimum key spacing which supports fast and accurate typing. The device offers up to 16 hours of battery life with typical device usage with its 51.5Wh battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 13-inchBattery: 51.5 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GBStorage: 256GB

 

HP Spectre x360:

B0B63YHR2Z-5

Next on this list of 10 best 2-in-1 laptops is the HP Spectre x360. This laptop is a great blend of style and powerful features which may come to your liking. The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops which offers various unique functionalities to creative minds. The laptop features a 13.5-inch OLED panel display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut with anti-reflection and flicker display to improve your overall viewing experience.

The HP Spectre x360 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics for great performance. For storage, it offers 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage to keep all your heavy apps and big files. It features an AI-based facial recognition tool, HP PhotoMatch finds perfect photos on your PC. It enables easy share of files from your phone to your laptop with HP QuickDrop. The laptop laptop offers up to 17 hours of battery life with ‎66 Watt Hours of battery. For effortless connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6E which offers fast uploading or downloading of huge creative files and enjoy seamless video calls.

 

Specifications
Display: 13.5-inchBattery: 66 Watt Hour
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core processorGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GBStorage: 512GB

Lenovo Yoga 6:

 

B09JFHQCDQ-6

Lenovo laptops are very popular among laptop buyers due to their performance and longevity. If you are looking for the best 2-in-1 laptop in the market then Lenovo Yoga 6 could be a great choice. The laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display with up to 300 nits peak brightness. The laptop is extremely light and compact and weighs only 1.32 kg. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop is equipped with an AMD Radeon Graphics card.

In terms of performance and multitasking, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. It features pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a 3-month subscription, HD 720p Camera with Privacy Shutter, Dolby Atmos Certification, and more. To manage hours of work, it is backed with a 60Wh Battery which offers up to 12 Hours of battery life.

 

Specifications
Display: 13.3-inchBattery: 60 Watt Hour
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700UGraphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
RAM: 16GBStorage: 512GB

Dell New Inspiron 5410:

 

B09NLSS2NG-7

Another one on this list of 10 best 2-in-1 laptops is the Dell New Inspiron 5410. The Dell 2-in-1 laptop offers various features and specifications which can come in handy to users. The Dell New Inspiron 5410 features a 14.0-inch FHD WVA Truelife Touch Narrow Border display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The 360-degree hinge allows you to seamlessly shift between 4 different modes. It also features a Modern Standby which enables users to pick up where you left off in a flash.

In terms of performance, the Dell New Inspiron 5410 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor with integrated graphics. It has a mechanical privacy camera shutter with (SSO) fingerprint reader on the power button providing an instant access login experience. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. For long-lasting performance, the laptop is backed by a 41 Whr battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 60 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
RAM: 8GBStorage: 256GB

Dell 14:

B097SYQL3M-8

The Dell 14 laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA display with Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory. For performance and multitasking, the laptop is powered by a 14.0-inch 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Additionally, it features Windows 10 Home Single Language, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It also comes with McAfee Security Center 15 month subscription, Finger Print Reader,1 Year In-Home Hardware Service-Retail, and a Backlit Keyboard. Lastly, it features a 41 Whr battery for long hours of performance.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 41 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8GBStorage: 256GB

 

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5:

 

B09QT7XCKZ-9

It's an attractive 2-in-1 Laptop by Lenovo which turns becomes a tablet in a matter of seconds. A 2-in-1 Laptop brings many benefits to users as it gives them the freedom to use it as a laptop or a tablet at their convenience. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits peak brightness to give a great viewing experience. The laptop rotates to 360 Degrees and has 4-sided Narrow Bezels, a Backlit Keyboard, and a Fingerprint Reader.

For powerful performance, it is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor to make multitasking swift and easy. In terms of graphics, it features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card to make the gaming experience more immersive. It comes with a Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a subscription of 3 months. For a lasting experience, the laptop features a 52.5Wh Battery which can last up to 7 Hours.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 52.5 Watt Hour
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GBStorage: 512GB

HP Pavilion x360:

 

B0B63BM2TP-10

The last one on this list of 10 best 2-in-1 laptops is the HP Pavilion x360. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD diagonal display with a multitouch-enabled screen and 250 nits peak brightness. For performance, It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. The laptop comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and has built-in Alexa, MS Office, and more to improve user experience. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, and shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news and control smart home.

 

It also features an HP True Vision 5MP camera with a camera shutter, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. The laptop is backed with a 43 Wh Li-ion polymer battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 14-inchBattery: 43 Watt Hour
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GBStorage: 512GB
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Asus Vivobook Flip 1411th Gen Intel Core i36 hours battery lifeWi-Fi 6
HP Envy x360AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core processorTouchscreen display53 Watt Hours
Lenovo ThinkBook Yoga 14sDolby VisionModern Standby512GB storage
Microsoft Surface Pro 8120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive ColourMicrosoft Surface Slim Pen 216 hours of battery life
HP Spectre x360AI-based facial recognition tool12th Gen Intel Core processor17 hours of battery life
Lenovo Yoga 6light and compact512 GB storage 12 hours of battery life
Dell New Inspiron 54104 different modesModern Standby mechanical privacy camera shutter
Dell 1411th-generation Intel Core i3 processorMicrosoft Office HomeBacklit Keyboard
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 511th Gen Intel Core i7 processor7 hours battery lifeWindows 11
HP Pavilion x360built-in Alexa512GB storage12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 18:10 IST
