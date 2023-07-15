Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

If you are looking for a new laptop, then this Amazon Sale is the end of the search for you! However, it is essential to take into account certain aspects while buying a new laptop. From a powerful processor, RAM to handle heavy workloads and run multiple applications smoothly, a high-resolution display, and long-lasting battery life to a dedicated graphics card for gamers, everything needs to be considered before buying a new laptop. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, which is offering lucrative deals on all sorts of laptops on top brands, you can get exactly what you want and that too with a discount.

Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop

Find this deal with a flat 28 percent off on Amazon! You can nab Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for just Rs. 50990 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 50990. It features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Generation processor, and it also gets a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with just a 1.65kg weight. During the sale, it will cost you Rs. 44990 with a massive 43 percent discount.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max

This Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max packs an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor and features a 14-inch IPS QHD+ display. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 with a flat discount of 40 percent.

Asus Vivobook 15

This Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a discount of 30 percent off with an effective price of Rs. 53990. What you will get at this price? Asus Vivobook 15 features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor, and has a weight of just 1.7 kgs.

HP 15s

Looking for a laptop at an affordable price? Check out the HP 15s featuring a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, 1.69 kg weight, and 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It will cost you Rs. 37999 with a discount of 25 percent during the sale.