Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, you have a chance to save huge amounts on laptops from top brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more. Check out the best deals here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 13:46 IST
Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials: Check deals on Dell, Acer, Asus and more
The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more. 
1/6 The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more.  (Pexels)
Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut.
2/6 Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut. (Amazon)
Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
3/6 Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
4/6 Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15. 
5/6 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 2023's Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials have been revealed and you can avail huge benefits on these powerful gaming machines. So, start filling your cart because the sale starts at midnight!  (Amazon)
laptop
View all Images
Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023: Know the best laptop deals that you can get now. (Asus)

If you are looking for a new laptop, then this Amazon Sale is the end of the search for you! However, it is essential to take into account certain aspects while buying a new laptop. From a powerful processor, RAM to handle heavy workloads and run multiple applications smoothly, a high-resolution display, and long-lasting battery life to a dedicated graphics card for gamers, everything needs to be considered before buying a new laptop. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, which is offering lucrative deals on all sorts of laptops on top brands, you can get exactly what you want and that too with a discount.

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops

Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop

Find this deal with a flat 28 percent off on Amazon! You can nab Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for just Rs. 50990 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 50990. It features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Generation processor, and it also gets a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0C2HVX9W9-1

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with just a 1.65kg weight. During the sale, it will cost you Rs. 44990 with a massive 43 percent discount.

B0B82FX9JW-2

Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max

This Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max packs an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor and features a 14-inch IPS QHD+ display. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 with a flat discount of 40 percent.

B0BHZJKR9N-3

Asus Vivobook 15

This Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a discount of 30 percent off with an effective price of Rs. 53990. What you will get at this price? Asus Vivobook 15 features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor, and has a weight of just 1.7 kgs.

B0C7H6SSC8-4

HP 15s

Looking for a laptop at an affordable price? Check out the HP 15s featuring a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, 1.69 kg weight, and 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It will cost you Rs. 37999 with a discount of 25 percent during the sale.

B0B4N6JVMW-5

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 13:45 IST
