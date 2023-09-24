Icon
Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Buds FE images leaked! Know what is coming

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Buds FE images leaked! Know what is coming

In an odd turn of events, it has transpired that Samsung has accidentally leaked leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Buds FE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 10:41 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy S23
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S23
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
Samsung Galaxy S23
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy S23
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
According to a report by Sammobile, this image was posted on the Galaxy Buds FE page which was live on Samsung Argentina's website. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a long-awaited launch from Samsung. This affordable version of the premium Galaxy S23 variant has attracted eyeballs, but its launch date has been shrouded in mystery and that too for a long time. Users have been speculating about it and various rumors have been circulating online too. However, all this speculation may come to an end soon, as Samsung has unintentionally leaked information about the upcoming fan edition. Not just that, a number of other products too have been revealed on one of its own websites. However, it is still unclear if it was leaked accidentally or not. Samsung has a habit of keeping its users hooked on its brand, so this can be one of its marketing strategies.

In the leaked image, there is information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE), Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, and Samsung Tab S9 FE, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse of what to expect from these devices. According to a report by Sammobile, this image was posted on the Galaxy Buds FE page which was live on Samsung Argentina's website on September 22.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

The leaks revealed key features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. These earbuds are equipped with a single driver and three microphones in each earbud, offering active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of playback time without ANC, or 21 hours with ANC. They support Bluetooth 5.2, have a larger design, and come with a compact charging case featuring USB-C. The Buds are compatible with SmartThings Find, offer an ambient mode, support auto device switching, and integrate Samsung's Bixby digital assistant. While the price wasn't officially announced, previous rumors suggested it might be around $99 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, teaser images and leaks suggest significant upgrades. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with full HD+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+. The selfie camera is speculated to be 10MP, while the main camera boasts 50MP, alongside a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Under the hood, the S23 FE may house the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips from the previous Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has also made an appearance in the leak, with specifications indicating a 1440 x 2304px display, an Exynos 1380 chip, and 6GB of RAM. It's speculated that it will run on Android 13.

While the exact launch date remains unknown, another leaked image hints at October 4 - the same day on which the Google Pixel 8 will launch. Samsung's deliberate or accidental leaks, along with teaser images, suggest that these Fan Edition devices are nearing their official release.

It's important to note that these details are based on leaks and speculations, as Samsung has yet to make an official announcement. Samsung enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of these Fan Edition devices to see what premium features they will bring to the table and most importantly, whether they will really be affordable.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 10:38 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon