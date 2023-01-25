 Lava Kkt 48 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava KKT 48

    Lava KKT 48

    Lava KKT 48 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,549 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT 48 from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT 48 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28767/heroimage/lava-kkt-48-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28767/images/Design/lava-kkt-48-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,549
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,549
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,649 M.R.P. ₹3,999
    Buy Now

    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Kkt 48 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 14.8 mm
    • 132 mm
    • 56 mm
    • 123.5 grams
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 32.84 %
    • 143 ppi
    • TFT
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    General
    • Lava
    • July 21, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • KKT 48
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Kkt 48 FAQs

    What is the Lava Kkt 48 Battery Capacity?

    Lava Kkt 48 has a 2800 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Kkt 48 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Kkt 48