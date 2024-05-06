Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro flagships to launch on May 13: What to expect

Vivo has set the stage for a significant unveiling on May 13th, as announced on Weibo. The upcoming event will mark the debut of the highly anticipated Vivo X100 Ultra, alongside the introduction of two additional flagship models, the X100s and X100s Pro. Notably, the X100s is expected to feature flat sides and a front panel, adding to the intrigue surrounding Vivo's latest offerings.

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has already made waves by listing the new phones on its online store in China, providing consumers with insights into memory configurations and colour choices. Among the trio, the X100 Ultra stands out with its distinct camera setup, promising to redefine smartphone photography. A senior executive disclosed that the device will showcase flagship-grade camera innovations, specifically tailored to excel in various scenarios. These include capturing fast-paced moments with a micro-gimbal anti-shake telephoto lens, achieving remarkable magnification rates in macro photography, and delivering seamless portraits even in low-light conditions, GSMarena reported.

Collaboration with Zeiss to Elevate Photography Experience

Moreover, the X100 Ultra's capabilities extend to celestial photography, with its telephoto lens equipped to capture the splendour of starlit skies. Collaborating with Zeiss, Vivo aims to empower users to immortalise breathtaking natural phenomena like sunsets, sunrises, and drifting clouds. While the spotlight shines on the X100 Ultra, its counterparts, the X100s and X100s Pro, are poised to make their mark with their unique attributes. Expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, these models promise a seamless performance experience, albeit with a more modest promotional push compared to the Ultra variant.

Vivo X100 Ultra: Rumours and Speculation Surrounding Pricing

Rumours have swirled regarding the pricing of the Vivo X100 Ultra, with speculation suggesting a premium price tag north of $1,100 for the variant featuring 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. As anticipation builds in the lead-up to the announcement, Vivo enthusiasts eagerly await further details.

In parallel developments, MediaTek is gearing up to unveil the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip at the MediaTek Dimensity Developers Conference (MDDC) on May 7th in China. The overclocked iteration of the Dimensity 9300, which powers the Vivo X100 and X100, is poised to set new benchmarks in mobile processing power. Speculation abounds regarding the potential debut of the Vivo X100s and X100s Pro, powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus, signalling a new era of performance and innovation in the Vivo ecosystem. As the countdown to these unveilings continues, enthusiasts brace themselves for a wave of groundbreaking technology in the smartphone landscape.