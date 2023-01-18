 Lava Kkt Jumbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava KKT Jumbo

    Lava KKT Jumbo

    Lava KKT Jumbo is a phone, available price is Rs 1,619 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,619
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    4000 mAh
    Lava KKT Jumbo Price in India

    Lava KKT Jumbo price in India starts at Rs.1,619. The lowest price of Lava KKT Jumbo is Rs.1,800 on amazon.in.

    Lava Kkt Jumbo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • TFT
    • 143 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • February 12, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • KKT Jumbo
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Kkt Jumbo FAQs

    What is the Lava Kkt Jumbo Battery Capacity?

    Lava Kkt Jumbo has a 4000 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Kkt Jumbo Waterproof?

    Lava Kkt Jumbo