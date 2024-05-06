iQOO Z9x launch date in India confirmed: Check expected specs, price and more

The iQOO Z9x has been in talks for a long time due to several leaks and rumours surfacing on the internet. Now, the company has finally confirmed the launch date for the upcoming iQOO Z9x. The smartphone is expected to make its debut in the mid-range segment with powerful specs and features. The launch date for iQOO Z9x is scheduled for May 16, 2024. Know what's coming with the new iQOO smartphone in terms of specs, features, and more.

iQOO Z9x launch date

The Chinese smartphone brand IQOO shared an X post revealing the launch date for its upcoming iQOO Z9x smartphone. The post said, “Ready, set, #iQOOZ9x. Fully loaded for a full day of action! #FullDayFullyLoaded.” The iQOO Z9x will be officially announced on May 16, 2024, in India. The smartphone has already made its debut in China and Malaysia, and now, it is set to be launched in India on the specified date. Apart from the launch date, IQOO also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale online on Amazon. Know more about the upcoming iQOO Z9x.

iQOO Z9x expected specs

The iQOO Z9x is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone may also support 1080x2408 pixel resolution. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and it may also offer 8GB of RAM.

The iQOO Z9x may run on FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14. Furthermore, the shared image of the smartphone showcases a dual camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone may support an 8MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the iQOO Z9x is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery which may support 44W fast wired charging.

Note the iQOO Z9x specifications are based on leaks and it just provides a glimpse of what may be announced during the launch. Therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm the iQOO Z9x features.

