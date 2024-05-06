 iQOO Z9x launch date in India confirmed: Check expected specs, price and more | Mobile News

iQOO Z9x launch date in India confirmed: Check expected specs, price and more

The iQOO Z9x launch date in India is confirmed. Know what the smartphone has in store for users ahead of the official launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 15:44 IST
Icon
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
iQOO Z9x launch date in in India confirmed
1/6 iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999. (iQOO)
iQOO Z9x launch date in in India confirmed
2/6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone. (iQOO)
iQOO Z9x launch date in in India confirmed
3/6 iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.  (iQOO)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999. (iQOO)
image caption
5/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999. (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999. (iQOO)
iQOO Z9x launch date in in India confirmed
icon View all Images
Check out the iQOO Z9x launch date in India. (IQOO/X)

The iQOO Z9x has been in talks for a long time due to several leaks and rumours surfacing on the internet. Now, the company has finally confirmed the launch date for the upcoming iQOO Z9x. The smartphone is expected to make its debut in the mid-range segment with powerful specs and features. The launch date for iQOO Z9x is scheduled for May 16, 2024. Know what's coming with the new iQOO smartphone in terms of specs, features, and more.

iQOO Z9x launch date

The Chinese smartphone brand IQOO shared an X post revealing the launch date for its upcoming iQOO Z9x smartphone. The post said, “Ready, set, #iQOOZ9x. Fully loaded for a full day of action! #FullDayFullyLoaded.” The iQOO Z9x will be officially announced on May 16, 2024, in India. The smartphone has already made its debut in China and Malaysia, and now, it is set to be launched in India on the specified date. Apart from the launch date, IQOO also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale online on Amazon. Know more about the upcoming iQOO Z9x.

iQOO Z9x expected specs

The iQOO Z9x is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone may also support 1080x2408 pixel resolution. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and it may also offer 8GB of RAM.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iQOO Z9x may run on FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14. Furthermore, the shared image of the smartphone showcases a dual camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone may support an 8MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the iQOO Z9x is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery which may support 44W fast wired charging.

Note the iQOO Z9x specifications are based on leaks and it just provides a glimpse of what may be announced during the launch. Therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm the iQOO Z9x features.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know much more you may have to pay vivo v30e vs vivo v30: know which v-series smartphone is better in specs, camera, price and more vivo v30e 5g review: premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple samsung galaxy z flip 3 gets 60% discount in flipkart sale- new price under rs. 38,000 5 smartphones from samsung, vivo, oneplus and others to launch in india in may 2024 google pixel 8a leaks roundup: from ai features to price, everything we know so far smartphones to launch in may 2024 from realme, vivo, oppo and more apple ipad pro, ipad air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: report iphone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on flipkart- here’s how to get it for rs. 60800
Home Mobile Mobile News iQOO Z9x launch date in India confirmed: Check expected specs, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 5: Master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Exciting Dragon Swipe emote up for grabs
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?

Best Deals For You

Google Gemini AI chatbot comes to Android 11 and older devices; Know how to get it
Google Gemini AI chatbot comes to Android 11 and older devices; Know how to get it
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets