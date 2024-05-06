 Realme GT Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip teased online ahead of launch | Mobile News

Realme GT Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip teased online ahead of launch

Upcoming Realme GT Neo 6, featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 120W fast charging, previewed online with powerful specs ahead of launch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 06 2024, 15:02 IST
The Realme GT Neo 3T features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. (Representative image) (Akash/HT Tech)

Realme GT Neo 6, sporting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and boasting 120W fast charging, has made its way onto the online marketplace ahead of its official launch. The listing on jd.com in China has unveiled some key specifications of the upcoming phone.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specs Unveiled

The Realme GT Neo 6 is set to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a detail that was already in the public domain following the chip's launch. Alongside, it will offer 120W SuperVOOC fast charging and storage options of up to 1TB UFS 4.0, with potential support for up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A53, A5 and S21 FE to get exciting One UI 6.1 update soon: Know what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Rumours circulating earlier hinted at a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO screen from BOE, possibly with a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. Additionally, upgrades from the Realme Neo 6 SE version might include a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 5500mAh battery. The phone is anticipated to maintain a sleek profile, measuring just 8.6mm in thickness and weighing about 199g, featuring an ultra-narrow curved screen without a plastic bracket and a plastic middle frame.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more

In anticipation of its impending release, Chase, VP of Realme China and head of global marketing, hinted at an impending storm of innovation, stating, “A small whirlwind has blown by, and a more powerful hurricane is coming!,” Fonearena reported

Also read: Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro flagships to launch on May 13: What to expect

Recapping the Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications:

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits maximum brightness, up to 6000 nits of peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
  • RAM and storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
  • Cameras: Enhanced 50MP IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP front camera.
  • Battery, charging: Robust 5,500mAh battery, with support for 120W SuperVOOC fast charging.
  • Software: Android 14 with realme UI 5.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:02 IST
