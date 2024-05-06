Realme GT Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip teased online ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo 6, sporting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and boasting 120W fast charging, has made its way onto the online marketplace ahead of its official launch. The listing on jd.com in China has unveiled some key specifications of the upcoming phone.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specs Unveiled

The Realme GT Neo 6 is set to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a detail that was already in the public domain following the chip's launch. Alongside, it will offer 120W SuperVOOC fast charging and storage options of up to 1TB UFS 4.0, with potential support for up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A53, A5 and S21 FE to get exciting One UI 6.1 update soon: Know what's coming

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Rumours circulating earlier hinted at a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO screen from BOE, possibly with a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. Additionally, upgrades from the Realme Neo 6 SE version might include a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 5500mAh battery. The phone is anticipated to maintain a sleek profile, measuring just 8.6mm in thickness and weighing about 199g, featuring an ultra-narrow curved screen without a plastic bracket and a plastic middle frame.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more

In anticipation of its impending release, Chase, VP of Realme China and head of global marketing, hinted at an impending storm of innovation, stating, “A small whirlwind has blown by, and a more powerful hurricane is coming!,” Fonearena reported.

Also read: Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro flagships to launch on May 13: What to expect

Recapping the Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications: