 Lenovo E41 55 (82fj00beih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Athlon/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoE41-55(82FJ00BEIH)Laptop(AMDDualCoreAthlon/4GB/256GBSSD/DOS)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
1/1 LenovoE41-55(82FJ00BEIH)Laptop(AMDDualCoreAthlon/4GB/256GBSSD/DOS)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
Key Specs
₹18,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U
256 GB
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.59 Kg weight
11 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹20,990 68% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop in India is Rs. 18,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 20,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

68% off

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3050U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg), 82FJ00BEIH
₹65,498 ₹20,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
55% off

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3150U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg), 82FJ00AGIH
₹45,990 ₹20,690
Buy Now
73% off

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3050U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg),82FJ00BDIH / 82FJ00BEIH
₹78,654 ₹20,990
Buy Now
72% off

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Athlon Silver 3050U/8GB RAM/256 SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg)
₹78,650 ₹21,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo E41 55 82fj00beih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 11 Hrs
  • Yes
  • 45 W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • HD 220 Nits Antiglare Display
  • 220 nits
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 1.59 Kg weight
  • 330 x 230 x 20 mm
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • DOS
  • E41-55 (82FJ00BEIH)
  • Grey
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • Yes
Performance
  • AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U
  • 2
  • AMD Radeon
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Two-Button Touchpad
  • 6-Row, Spill-Resistant, Full-Sized Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop Competitors

HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR2 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
72% OFF
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 13.8 Inches Display Size
Asus Vivobook E203MAH FD004T Laptop
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 2 GB RAM DDR4
  • 11.6 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 245 245 G6 6BF83PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00BEIH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo E41 55 82fj00beih Laptop