Lenovo Ideapad 3 14iml05 (81wa00q3in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoIdeapad314IML05(81WA00Q3IN)Laptop(CoreI310thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 LenovoIdeapad314IML05(81WA00Q3IN)Laptop(CoreI310thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹33,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.5 Kg weight
Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IML05 81WA00Q3IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14iml05 81wa00q3in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • 1.5 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • Platinum Grey
  • 64-bit
  • 3 14IML05 (81WA00Q3IN)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
  • 2.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
