Lenovo Ideapad 3 15iau7 (82rk0064in) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1115G4 (12th Gen) Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
LenovoIdeapad315IAU7(82RK0064IN)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_4.5Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad315IAU7(82RK0064IN)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_4.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹58,500
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1115G4 (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
4.5 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop in India is Rs. 58,500.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop in India is Rs. 58,500.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IAU7 82RK0064IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 46,990.  It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15iau7 82rk0064in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 4.5 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • FHD Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 3 15IAU7 (82RK0064IN)
  • 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • Arctic Grey
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1115G4 (12th Gen)
  • 1.3 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
