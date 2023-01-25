Lenovo Ideapad 3 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Intel Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Intel Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/Platinum Grey) 81WH007YIN
₹30,400
₹38,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Lenovo Ideapad 3 price in India starts at Rs.37,010. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 3 is Rs.36,900 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Grey colour.
Lenovo Ideapad 3 price in India starts at Rs.37,010. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 3 is Rs.36,900 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Grey colour.