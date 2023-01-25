 Lenovo Ideapad 3 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3

    Lenovo Ideapad 3

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,010 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹37,010
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.70 Kg weight
    Lenovo Ideapad 3 Price in India

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 price in India starts at Rs.37,010. The lowest price of Lenovo Ideapad 3 is Rs.36,900 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Grey colour.

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 7 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 7 Hrs
    • 45 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • FHD (1920x1080) TN Technology 220Nits Brightness Anti Glare
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • 220 nits
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1.70 Kg weight
    • Lenovo
    • 3 (81X800LGIN)
    • 362 x 253 x 20  mm
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • Platinum Grey
    Memory
    • 12 GB
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Integrated Dual Array Microphone
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • HD Audio
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Dolby Audio
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • 2
    • 3.0 Ghz
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Lenovo Ideapad 3