Lenovo Ideapad 330 15igm (81d100h1in) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 15IGM 81D100H1IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 330 15IGM 81D100H1IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 22,490 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N5000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 330 15IGM 81D100H1IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 330 15IGM 81D100H1IN Laptop now with free delivery.