Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81w1004ein) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1004EIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1004EIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor , 9.6 Hrs Battery and RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹42,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.8 Kg weight Battery life 9.6 Hrs See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1004EIN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1004EIN Laptop in India is Rs. 42,990. It comes in the following colors: Silver. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81W1004EIN) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size) 16% off 16% off Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 39 62cm FHD IPS Thin Light Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/2 Year Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H801FKIN 42% off 42% off Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15 6 39 62cm FHD Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82KU017EIN 40% off 40% off Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 1155G7 15 6 FHD Thin Light Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5-1155G7 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803HQIN

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81w1004ein Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion

Battery life 9.6 Hrs Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD TN 220nits Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Brand Lenovo

Colour Silver

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.8 Kg weight

Model Slim 3 (81W1004EIN)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2400 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 2

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Webcam Resolution 0.3 MP

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Vega 8

Clockspeed 2.1 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Non English Keyboard Ports SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1 Storage SSD Type M.2/Optane

SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?